Critical Survey: MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) vs. Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) and MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and MiNK Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kymera Therapeutics 0 4 8 1 2.77 MiNK Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kymera Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $48.67, indicating a potential downside of 2.26%. MiNK Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,093.95%. Given MiNK Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MiNK Therapeutics is more favorable than Kymera Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kymera Therapeutics $88.55 million 34.50 -$146.96 million ($2.51) -19.84 MiNK Therapeutics N/A N/A -$22.46 million ($0.60) -1.26

This table compares Kymera Therapeutics and MiNK Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

MiNK Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kymera Therapeutics. Kymera Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MiNK Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Kymera Therapeutics has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MiNK Therapeutics has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.9% of MiNK Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of MiNK Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kymera Therapeutics and MiNK Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kymera Therapeutics -178.27% -28.88% -22.37% MiNK Therapeutics N/A N/A -233.85%

Summary

MiNK Therapeutics beats Kymera Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company develops STAT6, a Type 2 inflammation in allergic diseases; and TYK2, a treatment for inflammatory bowel disease, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and lupus. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials. The company was formerly known as AgenTus Therapeutics, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Agenus Inc.

