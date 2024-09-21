Reviewing eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) and QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI)

QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Free Report) and eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

QuoteMedia has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eBay has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for QuoteMedia and eBay, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuoteMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A eBay 1 15 7 0 2.26

Earnings and Valuation

eBay has a consensus price target of $56.90, suggesting a potential downside of 9.27%. Given eBay’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe eBay is more favorable than QuoteMedia.

This table compares QuoteMedia and eBay”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuoteMedia $18.91 million 1.01 $370,000.00 N/A N/A eBay $10.19 billion 3.09 $2.77 billion $5.02 12.49

eBay has higher revenue and earnings than QuoteMedia.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.5% of eBay shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.1% of QuoteMedia shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of eBay shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares QuoteMedia and eBay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuoteMedia -0.55% -23.75% -1.41% eBay 26.41% 29.69% 8.46%

Summary

eBay beats QuoteMedia on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuoteMedia

QuoteMedia, Inc. provides financial data, market research information, analytics, news feeds, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, banks, clearing firms, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet. The company also offers market information and services, including streaming stock market data feeds, research and analysis information, content applications, portfolio management systems, software products, corporate investor relations provisioning, news services, mobile apps, and custom development. In addition, its data feeds coverage includes equities, options, futures, commodities, currencies, mutual funds, ETFs, and indices. Further, the company provides financial data delivery application products and components comprising quote modules, charts, market movers, news, watch lists, tickers, market summaries, option chains, filings, investor relations solutions, fundamentals, stock and fund screeners, and others; and QMod, a web delivery system for delivering market data content to Web platforms. Additionally, it offers portfolio managements systems, including Quotestream Desktop, We, and Mobile, a Web-delivered, embedded application providing real-time, tick-by-tick, streaming market quotes and research information; Quotestream Professional that offers low-latency tick-by-tick data, customizable screens, advanced charting, comprehensive technical analysis, news, and research data for financial services professionals; Web Portfolio Manager, which provides immediate web access to detailed quote data, market and company news, charting, depth/level II, filings, historical data, snap quotes, and others; and Quotestream Connect that delivers real time data feeds to individual users to power third party applications. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

About eBay

eBay Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, sell, and buy various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

