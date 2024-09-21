Comparing Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE) and CION Investment (NYSE:CION)

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) and Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CION Investment and Integral Acquisition Co. 1, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CION Investment 0 1 0 0 2.00 Integral Acquisition Co. 1 0 0 0 0 N/A

CION Investment currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.08%. Given CION Investment’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe CION Investment is more favorable than Integral Acquisition Co. 1.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CION Investment $138.48 million 4.65 $95.31 million $2.44 4.92 Integral Acquisition Co. 1 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares CION Investment and Integral Acquisition Co. 1″s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CION Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Integral Acquisition Co. 1.

Risk & Volatility

CION Investment has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integral Acquisition Co. 1 has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.0% of CION Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of CION Investment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.7% of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CION Investment and Integral Acquisition Co. 1’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CION Investment 48.50% 12.39% 5.48% Integral Acquisition Co. 1 N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CION Investment beats Integral Acquisition Co. 1 on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CION Investment

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies. The firm invests in growth capital, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, market/product expansion, refinancing and recapitalization. The fund also invests up to 30 percent of their assets opportunistically in other types of investments, including the securities of larger public companies and foreign securities. It also makes investments in the secondary loan market. The fund does not invest in start-up companies, turnaround situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund prefers to invest in high tech industries, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, business services, media, chemicals, plastic, rubber, telecommunication, consumer services, advertising, printing and publishing, consumer goods, durables, diversified financials, and other industries. It also invests in homebuilding, restaurants, beverage and tobacco bars, broadcasting, distributors, Non-durable good distribution, food beverage and tobacco, energy, oil gas and consumables fuels, insurance, aerospace and defense, industrial machinery, paper and forest product machinery, information technology, metals and mining, and real estate. It primarily seeks to invest in the United States. The fund seeks to invest between $5 million and $50 million in companies with an EBITDA between $25 million and $75 million with average targeted hold of $25 million. It also purchases minority interests in the form of common or preferred equity in the target companies, typically in conjunction with its debt investments or through a co-investment with a financial sponsor. The fund seeks to exit its investments through an initial public offering of common stock, a merger, a sale, or other recapitalization.

About Integral Acquisition Co. 1

Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focusses on acquiring technology-oriented companies in Australia and New Zealand. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

