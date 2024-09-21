Head-To-Head Contrast: Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) & ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) and Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ConnectOne Bancorp and Mid Penn Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ConnectOne Bancorp 14.56% 7.13% 0.80% Mid Penn Bancorp 15.57% 7.99% 0.82%

Volatility & Risk

ConnectOne Bancorp has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid Penn Bancorp has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ConnectOne Bancorp $261.94 million 3.73 $87.00 million $1.89 13.47 Mid Penn Bancorp $169.18 million 2.96 $37.40 million $2.31 13.00

This table compares ConnectOne Bancorp and Mid Penn Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ConnectOne Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Mid Penn Bancorp. Mid Penn Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ConnectOne Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

ConnectOne Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Mid Penn Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. ConnectOne Bancorp pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mid Penn Bancorp pays out 34.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.7% of ConnectOne Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of ConnectOne Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ConnectOne Bancorp and Mid Penn Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ConnectOne Bancorp 0 1 2 1 3.00 Mid Penn Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

ConnectOne Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.81%. Mid Penn Bancorp has a consensus target price of $28.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.13%. Given ConnectOne Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ConnectOne Bancorp is more favorable than Mid Penn Bancorp.

Summary

ConnectOne Bancorp beats Mid Penn Bancorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking. It provides retirement accounts, consumers and cash management services for business clients, including treasury direct, automated clearing house, remote deposit capture, and digital invoicing. In addition, the company offers consumer and commercial business loans, including lines of credit, commercial and residential mortgages, home equity and bridge loans, and other personal loans; commercial loans secured by collateral, such as business assets comprising accounts receivable, inventory and equipment, and mortgages filed on commercial and residential real estate, as well as cash balances and marketable securities. Further, it provides real estate loans, which includes loans secured by first liens on completed commercial properties, including multi-family properties, to purchase or refinance properties; residential mortgages, such as loans secured by first liens on 1-4 family and condominium; and cooperative residential real estate loans. The company was formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. in July 2014. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides a range of loan products comprising mortgage and home equity loans, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, lines of credit, construction financing, farm loans, community development loans, loans to non-profit entities, and local government loans. In addition, the company offers trust, retail investment, wealth management, and insurance services; and provides online banking, telephone banking, cash management, and automated teller services, as well as safe deposit boxes. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.