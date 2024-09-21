VPR Brands (OTCMKTS:VPRB) vs. Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Critical Review

VPR Brands (OTCMKTS:VPRB – Get Free Report) and Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.0% of Ispire Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.2% of Ispire Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for VPR Brands and Ispire Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VPR Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Ispire Technology 0 0 1 1 3.50

Earnings and Valuation

Ispire Technology has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 68.92%. Given Ispire Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ispire Technology is more favorable than VPR Brands.

This table compares VPR Brands and Ispire Technology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VPR Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ispire Technology $147.19 million 2.84 -$6.10 million ($0.24) -30.83

VPR Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ispire Technology.

Profitability

This table compares VPR Brands and Ispire Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VPR Brands N/A N/A N/A Ispire Technology -8.79% -34.23% -11.51%

Summary

Ispire Technology beats VPR Brands on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VPR Brands

VPR Brands, LP operates in the electronic cigarette, electronic cigar, personal vaporizer, and pocket lighter industry in the United States. The company designs, markets, and distributes a line of pocket lighters under the DISSIM brand; vaporizers for essential oils, concentrates, and dry herbs under the HoneyStick brand; cannabidiol products under the Goldline brand; and electronic cigarettes and vaporizers under the KRAVE brand; and e-liquids. It also licenses its intellectual property; and develops private label manufacturing programs. The company sells its products directly to retailers, as well as through independent and online distributors, wholesalers, Internet/e-commerce sales, and dispensaries. Soleil Capital Management LLC serves as the general partner for VPR Brands, LP. The company was formerly known as Soleil Capital L.P. and changed its name to VPR Brands, LP in September 2015. VPR Brands, LP was founded in 2003 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.

About Ispire Technology

Ispire Technology Inc. researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

