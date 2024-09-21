Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) and Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Head-To-Head Survey

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) and Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Healthpeak Properties has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plymouth Industrial REIT has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Healthpeak Properties and Plymouth Industrial REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthpeak Properties 0 5 8 1 2.71 Plymouth Industrial REIT 1 3 3 0 2.29

Dividends

Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus target price of $21.83, suggesting a potential downside of 0.80%. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a consensus target price of $25.57, suggesting a potential upside of 13.45%. Given Plymouth Industrial REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Plymouth Industrial REIT is more favorable than Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Plymouth Industrial REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Healthpeak Properties pays out 342.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Plymouth Industrial REIT pays out 223.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.6% of Healthpeak Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Healthpeak Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Healthpeak Properties and Plymouth Industrial REIT”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthpeak Properties $543.46 million 28.50 $306.01 million $0.35 62.89 Plymouth Industrial REIT $199.85 million 5.12 $13.66 million $0.43 52.42

Healthpeak Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Plymouth Industrial REIT. Plymouth Industrial REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthpeak Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Healthpeak Properties and Plymouth Industrial REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthpeak Properties 11.93% 3.51% 1.60% Plymouth Industrial REIT 13.45% 5.47% 1.86%

Summary

Healthpeak Properties beats Plymouth Industrial REIT on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

(Get Free Report)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.