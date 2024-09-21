Comparing Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) & Sorrento Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SRNEQ)

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) and Sorrento Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SRNEQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Pharmaceuticals and Sorrento Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals N/A -87.90% -75.11% Sorrento Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and Sorrento Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Sorrento Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.5% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Titan Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sorrento Therapeutics has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Titan Pharmaceuticals and Sorrento Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals $180,000.00 28.61 -$5.57 million N/A N/A Sorrento Therapeutics $62.84 million 0.06 -$572.84 million N/A N/A

Titan Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sorrento Therapeutics.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States and internationally. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. It also develops TP-2021 in combination with ProNeura technology for the treatment of chronic pruritus, a severe and debilitating condition defined as itching of the skin lasting longer than six weeks; and Nalmefene implant program for the prevention of opioid relapse following detoxification of patients suffering opioid use disorder. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical and commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of next-generation treatments for three therapeutic areas: cancer, infectious disease,and pain. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system. Its clinical programs in development include anti-CD38 CAR-T therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for amyloidosis and graft versus host disease. The company develops resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for late stage cancer and osteoarthritis pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine topical system for the treatment of post-herpetic neuralgia. It engages in the development of SEMDEXA, an injectable viscous gel formulation, which is Phase III trial for the treatment of sciatica, a pathology of low back pain; SP-103, an investigational non-aqueous lidocaine topical system undergoing clinical development in chronic low back pain condition; and SP-104, a novel low-dose delayed-release naltrexone hydrochloride formulation for the treatment of fibromyalgia. It has collaboration with SmartPharm Therapeutics Inc. to develop gene-encoded antibody vaccine to protect against COVID-19; and Mayo Clinic for Phase Ib pilot study using sofusa lymphatic drug delivery technology to deliver Ipilimumab in patient with melanoma. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California. On February 13, 2023, Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on November 30, 2023.

