Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for International Paper Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for International Paper in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for International Paper’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IP. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.21.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of IP stock opened at $48.71 on Friday. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.69.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 377.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Paper news, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $439,470.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,296.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $25,662.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,641.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $439,470.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,296.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,440 shares of company stock worth $927,956. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 1,094.7% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 309.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Further Reading

