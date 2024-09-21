Brokers Set Expectations for Murphy USA Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Murphy USA in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $5.41 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.29. The consensus estimate for Murphy USA’s current full-year earnings is $24.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy USA’s Q3 2025 earnings at $6.88 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $26.10 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $8.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $27.29 EPS.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $6.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.01. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 64.73%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.02 EPS. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $538.00 to $537.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $464.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Murphy USA

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Shares of MUSA opened at $496.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.84. Murphy USA has a twelve month low of $338.80 and a twelve month high of $552.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $510.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $460.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy USA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 245,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,560,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 141,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 127,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Murphy USA news, Director James W. Keyes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.54, for a total value of $1,023,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,114 shares in the company, valued at $8,242,955.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Murphy USA news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 13,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.38, for a total value of $6,920,468.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 382,930 shares in the company, valued at $196,971,533.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Keyes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.54, for a total transaction of $1,023,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,114 shares in the company, valued at $8,242,955.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,209 shares of company stock worth $16,564,666. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 7.55%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.