Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Greif, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:GEF)

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Greif in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Greif’s current full-year earnings is $4.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Greif’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price (down from $69.00) on shares of Greif in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Greif from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James began coverage on Greif in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Greif in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

NYSE GEF opened at $62.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.91. Greif has a fifty-two week low of $55.95 and a fifty-two week high of $71.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Greif by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 80.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Greif by 162,700.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

