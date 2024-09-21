Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.26 Per Share

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.34. The consensus estimate for Applied Industrial Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $9.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.61%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AIT. KeyCorp raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.00.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $218.78 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $149.59 and a fifty-two week high of $224.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Institutional Trading of Applied Industrial Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 4,858 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $986,659.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,876.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 4,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $986,659.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,876.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 3,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $703,561.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,221.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,927 shares of company stock worth $2,439,116. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

