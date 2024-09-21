Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Phillips 66 Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Phillips 66 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $2.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.32. The consensus estimate for Phillips 66’s current full-year earnings is $9.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s Q2 2026 earnings at $3.65 EPS.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.9 %
NYSE PSX opened at $129.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $174.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.69.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at $11,390,062.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 35.38%.
About Phillips 66
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
