Stifel Canada Weighs in on Mattr Corp.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (TSE:MAT)

Mattr Corp. (TSE:MAT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Mattr in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Mattr’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Mattr (TSE:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$253.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$256.18 million.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mattr from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

