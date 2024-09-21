Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives $57.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

ARVN has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Arvinas from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Arvinas by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 118,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 37,028 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Arvinas during the second quarter valued at $538,000. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in Arvinas by 112.7% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 22,245 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arvinas by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Arvinas by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.09. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.97. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $53.08.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

