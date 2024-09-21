Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives $57.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.50.
ARVN has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Arvinas from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ARVN
Institutional Trading of Arvinas
Arvinas Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.09. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.97. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $53.08.
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.
About Arvinas
Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Arvinas
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Analysts Predict 85% Upside for Wave Life Sciences After Rate Cut
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- FedEx Stock Dips: Another Reason to Fear Recession Is Near
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- The Half-Penny Revolution: Will SEC’s Reform Benefit Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.