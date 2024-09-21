La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC) Trading Down 1.4%

La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report) traded down 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.65. 179,896 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,272,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

La Rosa Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39.

La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. La Rosa had a negative return on equity of 174.79% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $19.05 million during the quarter.

About La Rosa

La Rosa Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the residential real estate market in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Real Estate Brokerage Services (Residential), Franchising Services, Coaching Services, Property Management, and Real Estate Brokerage Services (Commercial).

