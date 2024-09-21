Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Receives C$159.55 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$159.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CJT shares. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$159.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. National Bankshares upgraded Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$132.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cargojet from C$182.00 to C$189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Get Cargojet alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CJT

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cargojet Price Performance

In other news, Senior Officer Ajay Kumar Virmani sold 7,522 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.60, for a total transaction of C$1,057,623.29. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSE:CJT opened at C$131.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.84. Cargojet has a 52 week low of C$76.50 and a 52 week high of C$143.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$127.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$121.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -137.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C($1.15). The business had revenue of C$230.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$239.77 million. Cargojet had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cargojet will post 5.8949934 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -145.83%.

About Cargojet

(Get Free Report

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.