Fidelity Emerging Markets (LON:FEML) Trading Up 0.1%

Fidelity Emerging Markets (LON:FEML – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 681.60 ($9.00) and last traded at GBX 680.51 ($8.99). Approximately 693,552 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 261% from the average daily volume of 192,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 680.10 ($8.98).

Fidelity Emerging Markets Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 696.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 680.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £619.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,234.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Fidelity Emerging Markets Company Profile

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Genesis Asset Managers, LLP. The fund is managed by Genesis Investment Management, LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging countries across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

