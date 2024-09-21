MIRA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA) Trading Down 3.4%

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 464,113 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,260,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21. The company has a market cap of $16.55 million and a P/E ratio of -1.67.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in MIRA Pharmaceuticals by 330.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 48,397 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MIRA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical development company with two neuroscience programs targeting a range of neurologic and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company holds exclusive U.S., Canadian, and Mexican rights for Ketamir-2, a patent pending oral ketamine analog under investigation to deliver ultra-rapid antidepressant effects for individuals battling treatment-resistant depression, major depressive disorder with suicidal ideation, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

