Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) Shares Down 3.6%

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) was down 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 290,941 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 614,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.
The firm has a market capitalization of $31.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of -0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 million. Dragonfly Energy had a negative return on equity of 165.91% and a negative net margin of 59.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others.
