JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:BBEM) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:BBEM – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $53.73 and last traded at $53.73. 7 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $53.82.

The stock has a market capitalization of $612.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:BBEM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.85% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BBEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-capitalization companies in emerging markets. BBEM was launched on May 10, 2023 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

