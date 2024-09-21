Ault Alliance (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Get Free Report) were up 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 972,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,000,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Ault Alliance (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter. Ault Alliance had a negative net margin of 99.01% and a negative return on equity of 228.39%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ault Alliance stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ault Alliance, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AULT Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 86,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Ault Alliance at the end of the most recent quarter. 41.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ault Alliance, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides customized solutions for the military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through eight segments: Energy and Infrastructure, Technology and Finance, SMC, Sentinum, GIGA, TurnOnGreen, ROI, and Ault Disruptive.

