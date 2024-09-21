Ault Alliance (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Get Free Report) were up 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 972,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,000,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
Ault Alliance Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.23.
Ault Alliance (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter. Ault Alliance had a negative net margin of 99.01% and a negative return on equity of 228.39%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Ault Alliance
About Ault Alliance
Ault Alliance, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides customized solutions for the military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through eight segments: Energy and Infrastructure, Technology and Finance, SMC, Sentinum, GIGA, TurnOnGreen, ROI, and Ault Disruptive.
