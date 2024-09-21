United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA) Shares Up 0.6%

United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.68 and last traded at $2.67. Approximately 16,257 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 42,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded United Maritime to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average is $2.60.

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.44 million during the quarter. United Maritime had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 15.63%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.24%. United Maritime’s payout ratio is 96.77%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Maritime stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,514 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.10% of United Maritime worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, offers seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of eight dry bulk vessels comprising three Panamax, three Capesize, and two Kamsarmax vessels with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 922,054 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

