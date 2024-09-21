Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Free Report) dropped 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.27 and last traded at $11.38. Approximately 21,250 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 11,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

Forafric Global Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

About Forafric Global

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company provides wheat flours and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the TRIA and MayMouna brand names.

