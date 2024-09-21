Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETXP) Shares Up 31.3%

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 31.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 11,735 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 25,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Cemtrex Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.26.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

See Also

