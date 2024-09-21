FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBP) Trading Down 1.2%

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Free Report) dropped 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.76 and last traded at $9.87. Approximately 20,350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 16,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

FAT Brands Trading Down 1.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average is $13.71.

FAT Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.1719 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.90%.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli’s, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe and Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

