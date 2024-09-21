Graphite One (OTC:GPHOF) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Graphite One Inc. (OTC:GPHOF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 16,457 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 45,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.
Graphite One Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58.
Graphite One Company Profile
Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. It holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,600 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.
