Base Carbon (OTC:BCBNF) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Base Carbon Inc. (OTC:BCBNF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 87,034 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 59,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.35.
About Base Carbon
Base Carbon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of capital, development expertise, and management operating resources to projects involved primarily in voluntary carbon markets and the broader environmental markets. It engages with corporations, sovereign entities, academic institutions, and carbon reduction project developers to produce and commercialize verified carbon credits.
