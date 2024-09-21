Airbnb Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 44,298 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 26% compared to the typical daily volume of 35,081 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Airbnb from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $129.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.17.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ABNB

Airbnb Stock Up 1.9 %

ABNB stock opened at $131.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.73. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $110.38 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 5,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $816,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,313,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 5,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $816,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,313,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $145,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,043 shares in the company, valued at $6,424,992.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 685,451 shares of company stock valued at $95,552,289 over the last 90 days. 27.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 57.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,179 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,279,000 after buying an additional 3,558,178 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,556,000 after buying an additional 2,135,529 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 19,052.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,784,000 after buying an additional 1,684,646 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $265,292,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.