Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TSLL)

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 68,739 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 47% compared to the average volume of 46,794 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLL. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $869,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $366,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $0.0818 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.

