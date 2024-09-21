CrowdStrike Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 137,767 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 39% compared to the average daily volume of 99,014 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.99, for a total value of $3,028,794.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,157,254.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total transaction of $5,703,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 824,234 shares in the company, valued at $313,382,009.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,077 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.99, for a total transaction of $3,028,794.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,157,254.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,577 shares of company stock valued at $16,330,609. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $583,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $299.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $157.59 and a one year high of $398.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 565.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.09.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Guggenheim cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $380.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.03.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

