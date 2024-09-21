Piaggio & C. (OTCMKTS:PIAGF) Trading Up 1.4%

Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.94 and last traded at C$2.94. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 15,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.90.

Piaggio & C. Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.99.

About Piaggio & C.

Piaggio & C. SpA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of two-wheeler and commercial motor vehicles. The company provides two-wheelers, including scooters, motorcycles, and mopeds, as well as related spare parts and accessories under the Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Gilera, Derbi, and Scarabeo brands.

