Tintra (LON:TNT) Shares Down 13.3%

Shares of Tintra PLC (LON:TNT – Get Free Report) traded down 13.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 31 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 32.50 ($0.43). 26,630 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 82,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.50 ($0.50).

Tintra Stock Down 13.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £5.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.05 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 32.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

About Tintra

Tintra PLC focuses on developing banking infrastructure and technology solutions. It provides administrative operating, lottery, payment processing, foreign exchange, and payment intermediary services, as well as holds software licenses. The company also offers software as a service (SaaS) solutions.

