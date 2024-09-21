The Cooper Companies, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.64 Per Share (NASDAQ:COO)

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cooper Companies in a report released on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now forecasts that the medical device company will earn $3.64 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.55. The consensus estimate for Cooper Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on COO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

COO stock opened at $110.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.48. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $75.93 and a 52 week high of $112.38. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.30 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at about $3,043,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Cooper Companies by 6.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 113.1% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,225.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth $290,000. 24.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 114,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total transaction of $12,710,065.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,273 shares in the company, valued at $18,267,624.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 24,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total value of $2,625,049.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,422.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert G. White III sold 114,992 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total transaction of $12,710,065.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,267,624.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,373 shares of company stock valued at $27,637,427 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

