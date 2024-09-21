FY2024 EPS Estimates for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for LPL Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $15.70 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $15.85. The consensus estimate for LPL Financial’s current full-year earnings is $15.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $19.07 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $5.17 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $23.17 EPS.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 52.14%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price target on LPL Financial from $313.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $290.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $326.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.27.

LPLA opened at $215.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $187.19 and a 52 week high of $289.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 360.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 74.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

