RF Industries, Ltd. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share (NASDAQ:RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RF Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 17th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols forecasts that the electronics maker will earn ($0.08) per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries in a report on Sunday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

RF Industries Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $3.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average of $3.42. The stock has a market cap of $38.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.99. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $4.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Industries

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RF Industries stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,296 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.15% of RF Industries worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

