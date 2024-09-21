FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Nextech3D.AI Co. Issued By HC Wainwright (OTCMKTS:NEXCF)

Nextech3D.AI Co. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Nextech3D.AI in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 18th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.06). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $0.25 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nextech3D.AI’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share.

Get Nextech3D.AI alerts:

Nextech3D.AI Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NEXCF opened at $0.06 on Friday. Nextech3D.AI has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09.

Nextech3D.AI Company Profile

Nextech3D.AI ( OTCMKTS:NEXCF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Nextech3D.AI had a negative return on equity of 1,252.11% and a negative net margin of 388.76%. The company had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.87 million.

(Get Free Report)

Nextech3D.AI Corporation provides augmented reality technologies, wayfinding technologies, and 3D model services. It focuses on creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the prime ecommerce marketplace, as well as other online retailers. The company was formerly known as NexTech AR Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Nextech3D.AI Corporation in September 2023.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nextech3D.AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextech3D.AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.