Comparing Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) and Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP)

Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP) and Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gryphon Digital Mining and Oportun Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gryphon Digital Mining $9.48 million 2.08 -$11.58 million N/A N/A Oportun Financial $296.44 million 0.35 -$179.95 million ($2.73) -1.07

Gryphon Digital Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oportun Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gryphon Digital Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00 Oportun Financial 0 4 1 0 2.20

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Gryphon Digital Mining and Oportun Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Oportun Financial has a consensus target price of $5.70, suggesting a potential upside of 95.88%. Given Oportun Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oportun Financial is more favorable than Gryphon Digital Mining.

Volatility & Risk

Gryphon Digital Mining has a beta of 2.44, indicating that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oportun Financial has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gryphon Digital Mining and Oportun Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gryphon Digital Mining N/A N/A -160.27% Oportun Financial -11.66% -11.04% -1.31%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.2% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oportun Financial beats Gryphon Digital Mining on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gryphon Digital Mining

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It operates mining computers and ESG-led mining. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

