The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Receives $2.46 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.46.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down from $1.50) on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Beauty Health from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SKIN

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Chairman Brent L. Saunders purchased 40,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $43,686.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 5,921,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,395,510.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Beauty Health by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 10,566 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 31,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 14,974 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beauty Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ SKIN opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.95. Beauty Health has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 5.47.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.46 million. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 22.86%. Analysts predict that Beauty Health will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beauty Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.