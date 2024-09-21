Analysts Set Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Price Target at $10.30

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

Several research firms recently commented on CXM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Insider Activity at Sprinklr

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

In other news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 10,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $80,578.53. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 448,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,255.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 10,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $80,578.53. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 448,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,255.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Diane Adams sold 13,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $126,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 395,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,042.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 351,937 shares of company stock valued at $2,675,185. 30.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Sprinklr by 111.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

CXM opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average is $10.54. Sprinklr has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $17.14.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

Featured Stories

