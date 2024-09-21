Brokerages Set NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Price Target at $17.88

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.88.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

NTST stock opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 180.67 and a beta of 0.97. NETSTREIT has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.33). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NETSTREIT will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. This is a boost from NETSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 933.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 886,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,833,000 after purchasing an additional 37,318 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 204.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 69,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 386,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 58,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 66,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 40,119 shares during the period.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

