Brokerages Set Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Target Price at $87.44

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.44.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACHC. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $76.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -551.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $62.04 and a 52-week high of $87.77.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.38 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 266.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,270,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,339,000 after buying an additional 1,650,040 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3,067.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,090,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,894 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 20.7% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,515,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,434,000 after purchasing an additional 604,070 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,156,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,944,000 after purchasing an additional 441,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sea Cliff Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $26,338,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

