Brokerages Set Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Target Price at $7.45

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.56.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HL shares. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

In related news, VP Kurt Allen sold 108,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $735,303.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,949. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 30,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $150,412.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 351,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,182.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Kurt Allen sold 108,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $735,303.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 164,038 shares of company stock worth $1,007,445 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 313.6% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 27.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HL opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $6.99. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.47 and a beta of 2.00.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $245.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.80 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.0138 dividend. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

