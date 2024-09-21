Brokerages Set CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) PT at $112.33

Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CBRE

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $116,947.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,019.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $1,146,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,894,168.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $116,947.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,019.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,787 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,885,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 54,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 68,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

NYSE CBRE opened at $121.60 on Wednesday. CBRE Group has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $122.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.03 and a 200-day moving average of $97.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 1.40.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

(Get Free Report

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.