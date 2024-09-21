Head to Head Analysis: Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD) vs. CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO)

Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD – Get Free Report) and CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Detwiler Fenton Group and CompoSecure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A CompoSecure 6.33% -11.78% 45.21%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Detwiler Fenton Group and CompoSecure”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CompoSecure $409.36 million 2.65 $19.24 million $0.97 13.88

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CompoSecure has higher revenue and earnings than Detwiler Fenton Group.

37.6% of CompoSecure shares are held by institutional investors. 40.5% of Detwiler Fenton Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 75.0% of CompoSecure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Detwiler Fenton Group and CompoSecure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Detwiler Fenton Group 0 0 0 0 N/A CompoSecure 0 1 6 0 2.86

CompoSecure has a consensus price target of $14.21, indicating a potential upside of 5.60%.

Summary

CompoSecure beats Detwiler Fenton Group on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Detwiler Fenton Group

Detwiler Fenton Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to institutional and individual investors primarily in the United States. The company offers institutional channel research and wealth management/investment brokerage services to high net worth and other individuals. It also markets annuities and life insurance, health insurance, and long term care products, as well as mutual funds. The company, formerly known as Detwiler, Mitchell & Co., was founded in 1983 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc. manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others. In addition, it offers Payments + Arculus Secure Authenticate, white-labeled cold storage wallet, Payments + Arculus Cold Storage, and Payments + Arculus Authentication + Arculus Cold Storage. The company serves financial institutions, plastic card manufacturers, system integrators, and security specialists. CompoSecure, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey.

