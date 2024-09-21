Brokerages Set Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) PT at $5.45

Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.44.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Torrid from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut Torrid from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Torrid in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Torrid Stock Down 7.4 %

CURV stock opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. Torrid has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $416.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.09.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Torrid will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa M. Harper sold 498,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $1,892,730.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,596,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,265,993.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa M. Harper sold 498,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $1,892,730.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,596,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,265,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth Munoz sold 188,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $715,118.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,976,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,512,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,164,601 shares of company stock worth $34,825,484. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Torrid

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Torrid by 493.6% in the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 200,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 166,841 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Torrid by 145.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 50,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Torrid by 161.0% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 23,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

