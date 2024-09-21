Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Receives $22.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.18. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.33 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 44.55% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 74.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sixth Street Specialty Lending

In related news, Director Judy S. Slotkin bought 7,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,598.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,647.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

(Get Free Report

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.