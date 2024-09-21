Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Receives $58.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTLT shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Catalent in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Get Catalent alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CTLT

Insider Transactions at Catalent

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $39,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,360,264.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Catalent news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $39,660.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,360,264.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $169,822.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,840.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,409 shares of company stock worth $782,923 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 79.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 45.7% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000.

Catalent Stock Performance

Shares of CTLT opened at $60.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. Catalent has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $61.20.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.