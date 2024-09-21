Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Receives $58.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.08.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTLT shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Catalent in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.
View Our Latest Analysis on CTLT
Insider Transactions at Catalent
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 79.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 45.7% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000.
Catalent Stock Performance
Shares of CTLT opened at $60.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. Catalent has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $61.20.
Catalent Company Profile
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Catalent
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Analysts Predict 85% Upside for Wave Life Sciences After Rate Cut
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- FedEx Stock Dips: Another Reason to Fear Recession Is Near
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- The Half-Penny Revolution: Will SEC’s Reform Benefit Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.