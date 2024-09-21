Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $14.60. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Macerich traded as high as $17.73 and last traded at $17.67, with a volume of 3170213 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.27.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Macerich from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macerich has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Macerich during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Macerich by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.59%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

