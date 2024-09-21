Vistra (NYSE:VST) Trading 9.2% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) rose 9.2% during trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $125.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Vistra traded as high as $102.82 and last traded at $100.99. Approximately 5,994,213 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 6,537,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.52.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VST. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vistra in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.71.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VST
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistra
Vistra Trading Up 16.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 64.96 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.21.
Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vistra Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.2195 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.37%.
About Vistra
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vistra
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Analysts Predict 85% Upside for Wave Life Sciences After Rate Cut
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- FedEx Stock Dips: Another Reason to Fear Recession Is Near
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- The Half-Penny Revolution: Will SEC’s Reform Benefit Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.