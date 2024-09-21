Vistra (NYSE:VST) Trading 9.2% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2024

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VSTGet Free Report) rose 9.2% during trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $125.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Vistra traded as high as $102.82 and last traded at $100.99. Approximately 5,994,213 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 6,537,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.52.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VST. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vistra in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VST

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistra

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 16.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 38.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Vistra by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 5.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Trading Up 16.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 64.96 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.21.

Vistra (NYSE:VSTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.2195 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.37%.

About Vistra

(Get Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.