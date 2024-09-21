Fortuna Silver Mines Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 11,082 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 252% compared to the average daily volume of 3,145 call options.
NYSE:FSM opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.59 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.69.
Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $259.97 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.
